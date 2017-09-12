Police: Man attacks friend who’d let him stay through Irma

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man attacked a friend who had let him stay in his house throughout Hurricane Irma.

Port St. Lucie police said Carmine Rozzo told officers that 33-year-old Tarvice Payne attacked him in his bed early Tuesday while accusing him of stealing his drugs. Rozzo told officers that Payne beat him in the face and ribs and then threatened him with an ax, then went outside and damaged his car. Rozzo fled the house and called 911, while Payne drove off.

Officers stopped Payne a short time later and he denied attacking Rozzo. He was charged with battery and aggravated assault. He was being held Tuesday at the county jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. Records do not show if he has an attorney.