Auctioning company to build $80M headquarters in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A vehicle auctioning company will build a new $80 million headquarters in Carmel.

Officials from KAR Auction Services joined Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday to make the announcement.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioning company says it operates in dozens of countries and employs 17,400 workers. The company says the new office will provide room to grow and hire more people.

The Carmel-based company has offices across the U.S. and several other countries. But it auctions many cars and trucks online.

The 13-acres site of the new headquarters is about two miles from the company’s current location.

Construction crews are expected to break ground in early 2018.