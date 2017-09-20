For Dinner: Baked Dijon Chicken with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Need more fall recipe ideas? Cookbook author Michelle Dudash shares a dinner recipe that you can make tonight!

Sheet Pan Chicken with Dijon

By Michelle Dudash, RDN, Cordon Bleu-certified chef and creator of Clean Eating Cooking School: Monthly Meal Plans Made Simple

You can marinate this chicken overnight for an even bigger punch of flavor throughout the chicken. Just be sure to remove the pan from the refrigerator 30-60 minutes before baking to reduce the chill, otherwise you will need to increase the baking time.

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Arrange two oven racks with one centered in the upper half of the oven and the other centered in the lower half, and so both pans aren’t too close above each other. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F convection. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking oil spray.

Place the chicken in the pan. In a small bowl, combine the mustard, oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Pour the marinade over the chicken, coat evenly, and spread in a single layer. Allow the chicken to marinate on the counter while you prep the Brussels sprouts (recipe following).

After the Brussels sprouts have baked for 5 minutes, add the chicken to the oven and continue to bake both until the chicken is sizzling around the edges and done in the middles, about 13 minutes.

Yield: 4 servings ● Prep Time: 15 minutes ● Cook Time: 13 minutes

Per serving: Calories 222; Fat 13 g (Saturated 3 g); Cholesterol 86 mg; Sodium 302 mg;

Carbohydrate 1 g; Fiber 1 g; Protein 24 g; Vitamin A 1% DV; Calcium 2% DV; Vitamin C 0% DV;

Iron 9% DV

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

5 cups quartered Brussels sprouts (3/4 pound)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F convection. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

Spread the Brussels sprouts out in the pan. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bake 5 minutes, then add the chicken (recipe above) to the oven as well, and continue to bake both until the loose leaves are crispy, about 13 minutes.

Yield: 4 servings (3/4 cup each) ● Prep Time: 15 minutes ● Cook Time: 18 minutes

Per serving: Calories 131; Fat 8 g (Saturated 1 g); Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 114 mg; Carbohydrate 14 g; Fiber 5 g; Protein 5 g; Vitamin A 10% DV; Calcium 7% DV; Vitamin C 200% DV; Iron 13% DV

POM Vinaigrette

TIME TO TABLE: 5 MINUTES

Makes: about 1½ cups

Ingredients:

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon or ½ teaspoon dried tarragon

Instructions:

Mix in a blender or shake all dressing ingredients in an air-tight container until well blended.

