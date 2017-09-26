Get healthy with Indy’s first meal prep store

It’s a store that embodies the goal of helping people change their health and their future through the brand’s “Macros Curated” mantra and focuses on the HercuLean Meal Prep diet and its branded foods.

Curious to know more? We were too! Ben Canary, Co-Founder, HercuLean Meal Prep, explains!

About:

HercuLean Meal Prep opened its first-ever store in Indianapolis on September 14.

The founders are two Brothers: One Bodybuilder (Nate Canary), One Scientist/Chef (Ben Canary).

The store is located at 3832 82nd Street in Indianapolis and also offers diet-approved items like sauces, ice creams, pastas and other products.

The store is a product of the two brothers’ passion and expertise, and their experience in health, neutron and losing weight themselves.

HercuLean’s story begins years ago when Ben Canary, a self-taught chef with university degrees in psychology and FDA regulatory compliance from Indiana University and Purdue University, wanted to lose weight. He paired up with his award-winning bodybuilder brother Nate, to learn exactly what to eat in order to gain muscle and lose fat. Because those meals were simple but bland, Ben put his food science studies and passion for creating delicious meals to work. Ben was working on a PhD, when he decided that he needed to change gears and work with his brother to build HercuLean Meal Prep, which now produces a line of meticulously prepared, macros-balanced meals — freezable and heatable in both the microwave and oven — that now has a cult-like following.

The HercuLean diet cuts fat and builds muscle by way of delicious food through the right measurements of macros: protein, fat and carbohydrates. HercuLean offers 23 meal menu options including spicy pulled pork with broccoli and sweet potatoes, turkey chili made with cauliflower and beans, and whitefish with kale and red potatoes.

Meals are ordered in person at the store or via subscription plans (for as little $7 per meal), and picked up weekly or bi-weekly, depending on the customer.

A larger grand opening event is planned for later in autumn 2017.

Chili-Garlic Pumpkin with chicken breast and broccoli

(serves 4)

1.5 lbs chicken breast cutlets

2 tbsp Penzey’s No-Salt Poultry Seasoning

4 cups of broccoli florets

2 lbs pumpkin, peeled & seeded

Olive Oil Spray

1 tbsp each of two high quality chili powders (ancho, chipotle, anaheim, etc)

2 tsp Roasted Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp salt

for the pumpkin:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Cut the pumpkin into fourths, and carefully peel as much flesh as you are able to. Cut into 1-2” chunks and place in a mixing bowl.

Mix the seasonings in a small dish

Lightly spray the pumpkin with the olive oil spray, tossing to coat, then sprinkle the seasonings over the pumpkin. Using gloved hands, massage the seasonings into the pumpkin, being careful to avoid clumps. The goal is to evenly distribute the seasonings over the flesh of the pumpkin.

Very lightly spray a baking sheet with olive oil and roast for 30-35 minutes, giving the pumpkin a toss halfway through.

for the chicken:

very lightly spray with olive oil, place in a mixing bowl, sprinkle over the penzey’s poultry seasoning, and rub it in to evenly coat. Grill on high heat for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until cooked through. To serve

For the Broccoli:

Bring a small pot of water to a boil and in a sieve above the water steam the broccoli until tender.

To serve: thinly slice the chicken cutlets, divide into 4 portions, and plate along with the chili-garlic pumpkin and 1 cup each of the steamed broccoli

HercuLean Spicy Pork Cauliflower Pizza:

1 Original italian Cauliflower pizza crust (available at HercuLean Meal Prep)

1/3 cup Cucina Antica La Pizza Sauce (available @ HercuLean)

1 ear Indiana Sweet Corn

1/4 of a Red Onion, chopped.

2 small Jalapenos (if you like Spicy), seeded, de-membraned and sliced

2/3 cup Slow Cooked sugar free BBQ pork

1/2 cup nonfat mozzarella

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

For the Pork:

Take 5 lbs of Pork Tenderloin and place in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours with 1/4 cup chopped garlic, 1 diced onion, 2 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp ancho chili powder, and a tsp of black pepper with water to cover. Pork should be falling apart when done cooking.

Pull out just the pork and shred it. Add Guy’s Sugar Free Smoky Garlic BBQ Sauce to coat; take a cup of the pork for the Pizza and reserve the rest for leftovers

For the Corn: microwave in the husk for 3 minutes; let cool then peel husk off and cut off the kernels, reserve in a bowl. You may not need all the corn

Preheat oven to 350ºF

Cover baking sheet with parchment paper and bake pizza crust (with nothing on it) for 5 minutes

Remove from oven and let cool

Spread on Cucina Antica Pizza Sauce

Sprinkle half the nonfat mozzarella

Evenly distribute the sweet corn, pulled pork, jalapenos if you like it spicy, and red onions, add black pepper and oregano

Add second half of nonfat mozzarella

Place completed pizza back in the oven and bake for an additional 10-12 minutes

Slice into evenly sized pieces and enjoy!

