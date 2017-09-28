Double murder suspect in Indianapolis arrested in Texas

Related Coverage Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to double homicide

EL PASO, Texas (AP/WISH) — Federal marshals in El Paso have arrested a 48-year-old man wanted for a double slaying in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Mingo Thames had been wanted since May when he was one of two men named in a warrant accusing him of being involved in the fatal shooting of Darrell Miller and James Clark just before 10:30 p.m. April 20 in the 1600 block on Villa Avenue, located southwest of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and South Keystone Avenue.

One man, Maurice Turentine, was arrested May 5 in Mooresville, Indiana.

Thames remained a fugitive and was believed traveling the country with an Imperial County, California-based church outreach group that authorities tracked this month to El Paso. A home where the group was staying was placed under surveillance and Thames was spotted. Officials say he was arrested Thursday without incident and is jailed in El Paso pending his extradition to Indianapolis.