Carmel police warn of phone scam

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are warning residents of a telephone scam.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the scammer reportedly calls victims, claiming to be a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy while telling the victim they failed to show up for jury duty. At that point, the scammer tells the victim they must pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

They scammer then instructs the victim that they must pay their fine in Green Dot MoneyPak, iTunes or Visa gift cards.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to hang up the phone and contact your local police department.