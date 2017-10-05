Facebook post raises new questions in Delphi double murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A social media post has caught the attention of the Indiana State Police officers handling the Delphi double murder case.

The Facebook posts claims to be from Katelyn Nations, wife of Daniel Nations, the 31-year-old man arrested in Colorado last month and considered a potential suspect in the Delphi murders in February.

The post claims an impending divorce and disgust at Daniel Nations. State police Sgt. Kim Riley told 24-Hour News 8 he is aware of it, but couldn’t confirm if it’s really from Katelyn Nations or if the content in it is true.

In the post Katelyn Nations says she is currently married to Daniel but writes “that isn’t going to be for much longer.”

She writes that she is as disgusted about the deaths of the Abby Williams and Libby German as everyone else and is heartbroken for their families.

She adds in the post, “Now I know the biggest question has been did I know about his possible involvement..or did Daniel tell me he did it?. No. If he did y would have been like any other mother and called the police on him so he could be punished for said actions. However I don’t know of anything more than what I have told Police.”

Officers haven’t confirmed that they’ve spoken with Katelyn Nations as part of Daniel Nations’ investigation, but said the team went to Colorado and “talked to who they needed to talk to.”

The post continues saying she is “disgusted with Daniel and with all he has done to me and put me through. I am in no way protecting him.”

Daniel Nations’ arrest affidavit says his wife, Katelyn, was in the red Chevy Prizm on Sept. 23 when Colorado police pulled him over arrested him for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet near a trail. It says two children were also in the vehicle.

Daniel and Katelyn Nations used to live in Indiana, and Daniel had registered as a sex offender in Johnson County.

The Katelyn Nations who posted to Facebook hasn’t responded to our requests for further comment.

Full content of the post is as follows:

I am the woman who is currently married to Daniel. However I may going to say that isn’t going to be for much longer. I was t to stet by saying I am just as disgusted as anyone else about the deaths of these beautiful girls. I am beyond heartbroken for thier families. NO child deserves this or family or mother to feel that pain.

Now I know the biggest question has been did I know about his possible involvement..or did Daniel tell me he did it?.

No. If he did y would of been like any other mother and called he police on him so he could be punished for said actions. However I don’t know of anything more then what I have told Police. I have been cooperative with police since day one. You may wonder why.. but it’s because I am not an animal. I have a conscience and can in no way keep from doing what is right. I am a mother after all. So please know I am disgusted with Daniel and with all he has done to me and put me through I am in no way protecting him.”