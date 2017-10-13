Indy band Great Scott! Celebrates 15 years with anniversary concert

15 years. That’s how long Great Scott! has been “cutting their teeth playing weekly gigs when the drinks were cheap and strong.”

Ask band members, and they’ll tell you Thursday nights in Broad Ripple were synonymous with Great Scott. Now, the band is celebrating its 15-year anniversary by reuniting for ONE NIGHT ONLY, at the newly expanded Hi-Fi in Fountain Square for a night of nostalgia, stiff drinks and rock n’ roll. Butler alum Matt Record opens the show.

Singer/Songwriter Brett Wiscons shares all the details!

To learn more, visit:

www.brettwiscons.com

http://www.hifiindy.com/event/1479437-great-scott-indianapolis/