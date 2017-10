INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in custody following an early morning crash.

The incident happened near the intersections of Morris and Richland Streets around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said an intoxicated woman almost hit some people who were crossing the street. That’s when officers stopped her and were talking to her when she sped away, ultimately crashing down the road.

The female, the vehicle’s only occupant, was transported to the hospital.