Chef Wendell: Great health comes in small packages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Respected health authorities encourage Americans to increase consumption of nuts and seeds. Not just for birds and squirrels, these super-foods are a big-time source of energy, clean plant protein, good fat and vitamins. Learn new ways to get more highly nutritious nuts and seeds into your daily diet.

1st Segment: Vitamin deficiency in America causes many diseases. Seed and nut nutrition. Prepare: Avocado toast with hemp seeds. Exhibit ways to add seeds and nuts to daily meals.

2nd Segment: Prepare nut and seed balls. Omega 3 EFA discussion.

Never underestimate the power of these small but mighty plant foods

Nuts and seeds may improve : high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, arthritis, digestive disorders, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s and dementia, osteoporosis.

Devastating outcomes when Omega 3 is not in the diet. (JAMA and the S.A.D.)

Omega 3 is food for the “brain” the seat of your emotions.

Omega 3 is important for brain development, reducing inflammation, managing joint pain, improving blood pressure, lowering your “bad” cholesterol, and for heart and bone health.

Lack may lead to aggressive social behavior, migraines, depression, bipolar disorder and general lack of focus, concentration and coordination.

Nuts: (Protein, fiber, Omega 3)

Fats in nuts and seeds are mostly unsaturated and monounsaturated fats that don’t raise ‘bad’ cholesterol.

Rich in protein, fiber and important trace minerals.

Less is more. Practice mindful moderation.

Flax seeds: (Protein, fiber, Omega 3))

One tablespoon of ‘ground’ flaxseed surpasses the RDI of omega-3s, which help reduce the inflammation that leads to asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine headaches, and osteoporosis.

Flaxseed may lower blood pressure.

Fiber promotes regular digestion and has a role in breast cancer prevention.

Hemp seeds: (Protein, fiber Omega 3)

Contain 9 grams of plant based, complete protein.

Chia: (Protein, fiber Omega 3)

Can help balance blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol, improve digestion, and aid in weight loss.

Tips: Avocado Toast with Hemp seeds and fresh lime — nearly perfect food

Sprinkle nuts and seeds over your favorite salad or hot cereal.

Blend seeds into smoothies.

Grind them up and make a delicious, healthy coating for fish or lean chicken.

What you’ll need for no-bake nut and seed energy balls:

1 cup whole rolled oats (not instant or quick cook)

1/2 cup organic peanut butter

10 dates, pitted

1/2 cup ground flax seed

1 tbsp. chia seeds

1/2 cup non-dairy, non-soy chocolate chips

2 tbs. cacao

Pinch Himalayan salt

1/3 cup raw local honey (If possible)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Remember to:

Combine all ingredients together in a food processer and pulse till all is a coarse paste. When you compress a pinch, it should hold together.

Wet hands and roll into balls, about 1 inch in diameter. Coat / roll them in hemp seeds.

Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.