Gov. Holcomb asks county to lower flags for late firefighter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across an eastern Indiana county Thursday to honor a firefighter who died last week.

Holcomb issued the order Wednesday. He asked that flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset Thursday across Delaware County in honor of Hamilton Township Volunteer Firefighter Jeffery Alan Blackmer.

The Albany man died Dec. 20 of a sudden illness shortly after he and his colleagues had battled a barn fire.

The governor is also asking Delaware County residents and businesses to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Blackmer and his service to the community.

Blackmer’s funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Destiny Christian Church in Muncie, followed by a funeral procession to the Gardens of Memory cemetery.