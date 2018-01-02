Frozen biscuit dough sold in Indiana recalled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frozen biscuit dough products sold in Indiana are being recalled.

Westerville, Ohio-based T. Marzetti Co. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of the dough because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a recall alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the recall alert said.

No illnesses have been reported.

Affected distributors and retail customers — which were not listed in the recall alert — are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves, the FDA said. Brands listed were Southern Home, Shur Fine, Valu Time, Food Lion, Food Club, SE Grocers, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, Premium Pick, Morning Fresh Farms, Marshalls Old Fashioned and Laura Lynn. In addition to Indiana, the dough also was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

“Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness,” the FDA recall alert said.

Consumers with questions may call 866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.