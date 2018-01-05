Officials: Shooter’s widow knew he would do ‘something bad’

A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter. The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She's facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say the widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a gay nightclub in Florida knew her husband “was going to do something bad” before the attack.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a statement written by an FBI agent and signed by Noor Salman says that she was in denial that her husband, Omar Mateen, could hurt other people when he left their home with guns and ammunition.

Salman faces charges of aiding a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. Mateen killed 49 people and wounded at least 68 others during the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Salman’s attorneys and federal prosecutors continued a hearing Friday to discuss whether sealed evidence and an expert witness’ testimony should be allowed at her March trial. The hearing was closed to the public.