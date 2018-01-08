Indiana cyclist will pedal across the country to raise awareness for Indiana Donor Network Foundation

Biking for a great cause!

Danny Schnell will embark on his long distance trip on January 24 to bike from his home on Schnellville Road in Schnellville, Indiana (population 200) to New Orleans for his 40th trip to Mardis Gras.

In July 2003, Danny learned his son, Josh, 18, needed a kidney transplant after complaining of being winded and out of breath. At St. Vincent Evansville, Danny stared at his son’s pain-creased face: white complexion, bags under his eyes, heavy lids, his own jaw tense, and the space between them filled with silence. Josh had been losing a considerable amount of weight. He had been more tired than usual. His parents didn’t think it was unusual until their son required a physical for a new job. Josh’s mother suffered from kidney disease. Josh ended up having a kidney transplant.

Danny’s trip will raise awareness of his son, Josh, now 32-years-old, who is a 2-time kidney recipient. Josh received his first kidney from a donor who lives in New Bird, Indiana. Josh received his second kidney from his own wife on June 2, 2015. Danny is raising awareness and funds for the Indiana Donor Network Foundation, which will help in their efforts to support donor families and educate the community.

The mission of Indiana Donor Network is saving and enhancing the quality of life through organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation. Nearly 1,500 Hoosiers and more than 120,000 people nationwide are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. That’s enough to fill Lucas Oil Stadium almost twice. In the U.S., another person is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. Each day 22 people (on average) in the nation die because a donated organ wasn’t available in time.

WEBSITE TO DONATE TOWARDS DANNY’S EFFORTS:

https://indianadonornetwork.org/give

Campaign drop down chose Danny Schnell

FOLLOW ALONG ON DANNY’S JOURNEY THROUGH INDIANA DONOR NETWORK’S SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS:

Facebook: Indiana Donor Network

Instagram: @IndianaDonorNetwork

Twitter: @IndianaDonorNetwork