Cobblestone offers dishes for clean eating

Keep up with your 2018 New Year’s Resolution for healthier eating with Chef Jeremiah Clark of Cobblestone. Here are some dishes to get you going!

Charred Broccoli

4 bunch Broccoli, florets removed medium size

Salad Oil

Salt Mix

Toss broccoli with oil and season.

Grill until ends are charred. Chill.

Label. Date. Refrigerate.

Guacamole

12 Avocado

½ cup Lime Juice

Salt Mix to taste

1 bunch Cilantro, chopped

Core and dice avocados. Toss with lime juice, cilantro, and season to taste.

Label. Date. Refrigerate.

Balsamic Onion

Salad Oil as needed

16 Spanish Onions, julienne

Salt mix to taste

6 cup Balsamic Vinegar

Heat oil over low heat. Add onions and season.

Caramelize onions for 2 hours.

Add balsamic vinegar and slowly reduce until almost dry and sweet.

Label. Date. Refrigerate.

Vinaigrette Roasted Garlic

32 Garlic Cloves

¾ cup Red Wine Vinegar

¼ cup Dijon Mustard

¼ cup Honey

¼ cup Lime Juice

2 cup olive oil

Roast garlic in foil with oil and salt @ 350 for 45 minutes.

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in blender and blend to combine.

While machine is running, slowly add olive oil until emulsified.

Label. Date. Refrigerate.

Pickled Red Onion

4 Red Onion

3 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 ½ cup Sugar

Julienne red onions.

Combine sugar and vinegar in saucepan and bring to boil.

Pour hot vinegar mixture over the onions. Let cool.

Refrigerate for at least 24 hours.

Charred Kale

4 bunch Dragon Kale

Salad Oil

Salt Mix

Toss kale with oil and season.

Grill until ends are charred. Chill.

Label. Date. Refrigerate.

