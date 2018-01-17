Indiana man spots swastika carved in snow near his home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Facebook post is getting a lot of attention. It’s a picture of a swastika carved in the snow in northern Allen County. A homeowner in the Timberon neighborhood, near Carroll High School, posted the picture.

Tim Novinger said he looked out his back porch Tuesday, and saw something carved on the frozen pond near his backyard. He drove around to get a better look and discovered it was a swastika.

As of Tuesday night, it was still there.

He posted the photo on Facebook, and also posted it on the homeowners association Facebook page.

“Two of the board members from the HOA reached out to me,” Novinger said. “I spoke with them on the phone. Their first thought was can we cover it up and make it look like a tic-tac-toe board or something like that. But once I said it was on the ice, it’s not a good idea to go out on the thin ice. Fortunately it’s winter, not spring and we’ll get a snow here quickly and it will just go away.”

Novinger said he did call the police non-emergency line to report the carving.