Couples can get crafty for Valentine’s Day

By Published:

Put a spin on typical Valentine’s Day activities with Nickel Plate Arts!

Director Aili McGill and Artist Kristina Oliver tell us how you can take part in a fun, creative event with something for EVERYONE to enjoy!

  • The activities emphasize creativity and inclusiveness, providing activities for everyone regardless of age or crafting experience level.
  • Family Valentine’s Day will feature 4 to 5 different craft projects for kids and families to create together on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • The Date Nights will be on three different nights — Feb. 14, 15 and 16 — from 6-9 p.m.
  • Date Nights feature art projects for two, live performances, drinks, food and more.
  • Art projects and activities include ‘Instant Ukulele’ lessons, oversized cupcake decorating, ceramic tile creation, poetry collages, puzzle heart design and essential oil creations.

To learn more, visit http://nickelplatearts.org/signature-events/valentines-day/.

Related Posts