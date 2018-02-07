Couples can get crafty for Valentine’s Day

Put a spin on typical Valentine’s Day activities with Nickel Plate Arts!
Director Aili McGill and Artist Kristina Oliver tell us how you can take part in a fun, creative event with something for EVERYONE to enjoy!
- The activities emphasize creativity and inclusiveness, providing activities for everyone regardless of age or crafting experience level.
- Family Valentine’s Day will feature 4 to 5 different craft projects for kids and families to create together on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The Date Nights will be on three different nights — Feb. 14, 15 and 16 — from 6-9 p.m.
- Date Nights feature art projects for two, live performances, drinks, food and more.
- Art projects and activities include ‘Instant Ukulele’ lessons, oversized cupcake decorating, ceramic tile creation, poetry collages, puzzle heart design and essential oil creations.
To learn more, visit http://nickelplatearts.org/signature-events/valentines-day/.