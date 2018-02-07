Indy celebrities star in IRT Celebrity Radio Show

It’s a one-night only evening of entertainment featuring a script written for and about Central Indiana, and it’s all part of the IRT Celebrity Radio show! This year’s title is North Side Story: Love, in a Round About Way.

Angela Smith Jones, Deputy Mayor of Economic Development, City of Indianapolis, and Ron Gifford, Managing Principle, RDG Strategies LLC and Playwright for Celebrity Radio Show, tell us about this annual fundraising event on Friday, Feb. 16 and how YOU can take part!

The show is done as a 1940s Radio Program complete with sound effects and jingles sung by our Fabulous Torts (Ron Gifford the playwright is also a Tort).

This year’s cast features – Indy 500 winner, Tony Kanaan; Tom Griswold from The Bob and Tom Show; WISH TV’s own Lauren Lowrey along with Governor Eric Holcomb and many more (including Deputy Mayor Angela Smith Jones who will be participating in the segment. This is her second Celebrity Radio Show appearance.

Proceeds from the event go to support the productions and programs of the IRT.

The IRT serves over 100,000 people each season including approximately 40,000 students from 53 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

The IRT hopes to raise over $230k at this event.

To learn more, visit:

www.irtlive.com/radioshow

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram #IRTLIVE @IRTLIVE #IRTRADIOSHOW

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA REPERTORY THEATRE