Report: Hackers could control your SMART TV as you watch Netflix

Vince Cestone and Sophia Silletto Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Joe Stinziano, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics America, introduces a Samsung SUHD 4K TV at a news conference in Las Vegas.

(KRON) — If you have a SMART TV, with built-in Netflix and Hulu, your TV could be hacked.

Consumer Reports analyzed SMART TVs from the five biggest brands–Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Vizio.

All of them can track what consumers watch, and two of the brands failed a basic security test.

Consumer Reports says they were able to take over the remote control for the Samsung and TCL televisions.

They changed the channel, upped the volume, installed new apps, and played YouTube videos.

Both companies say they’re looking into the issues.