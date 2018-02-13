Cadbury chocolate company seeks ‘chocolate and cocoa beverage taster’

READING, England (WPRI) – For those still looking for their Wonka golden ticket, what may be the perfect job opportunity has just become available.

Mondelez International, maker of favorites including Oreo, Cadbury, Nabisco, and Milka chocolates, is seeking a “chocolate and cocoa beverage taster.”

“Are you looking for a permanent part-time role? Do you have an interest in food? Would you like to be a part of shaping the development of new products, for brands such as Cadbury and Milka? Then this could be the role for you!” reads the online job description.

Job requirements include “a passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection,” “eagerness to try new and inventive products,” and “honesty and objectivity when it comes to giving an opinion.”

The best part: “No prior experience required.”

Unfortunately, the posting is for the UK location.