Sunday alcohol sales, education funding among Indiana bills making progress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If this legislative session continues on pace, it should finish by the early March deadline.

On Monday, a state senator revealed a bombshell that could get liquor flowing on Sundays sooner than anyone thought.

When it comes to Sunday libations, State Sen. Ron Alting, a Republican from Lafayette, said if things continue like they are, Hoosiers could be able to buy liquor on Sundays, at grocery, convenience, liquor and drug stores fewer than three Sundays from now.

His Senate bill passed a second House reading Monday.

“It could go on third reading in the House as soon as tomorrow, or Thursday, and could be on the governor’s desk as early as late next week, for signage,” Alting said.

Last Wednesday, a House panel voted to have the measure take effect immediately upon passage, instead of on July 1, as with other bills signed into law.

“It’s been getting incredible support, both in the House and Senate,” said Alting.

State Rep. Sally Siegrist, a Republican from West Lafayette, said House Education Funding Bill is also receiving support. The bill would fill the money gap for public K-12 schools, after legislators under-estimated the number of students by several thousand for this year. The bill passed a second Senate reading Monday, too.

“Put all of trust and all of our assets behind fully funding K-12 education because those children are our future and we are investing in our future,” Siegrist explained.

Lastly, State Rep. Karen Engleman hopes her bill, which deals with deals with human trafficking, has a future. She said her bill repeals a requirement that often stops adult trafficking victims from getting treatment, because they’re afraid of being turned in to police. Monday, lawmakers signaled their support, passing the second Senate reading. Engleman, a Republican from Corydon, said it sends a strong message to victims Monday.

“That we care about their well-being. That we’ll do everything we can to help them,” Engleman said.

Sunday sales is already scheduled for third reading, and a possible vote in the House on Tuesday.

The education funding and human trafficking bills are also scheduled for third reading and a possible vote Tuesday.

To read State Sen. Alting’s bill, click here.

To read State Rep. Siegrist’s bill, click here.

To read State Rep. Engleman’s bill, click here.