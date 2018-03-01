Soggy and windy start to March

Scattered rain showers likely throughout the morning with some moderate to heavy rain and also a rumble of thunder. Temperatures during the morning hours will be the warmest we see all day. Highs will top out in the lower 50s then steadily fall throughout the afternoon as a low pressure system passes right over the state. The rain will start to become a little more scattered this afternoon, winds will also shift throughout the afternoon as well as really crank up! Expect to feel a bit of a bite in the air as southerly winds shift from the NW and will be gusting st 30-40 mph. The drop in temperatures will allow any left over rain to transition to a few flurries especially NE of Indy. Day time highs will fall into the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening with lows in the lower 30s. Clouds and rain will be well out of the area and will remain pretty quiet through Friday.Friday will be a very seasonal day with highs in the mid 40 and mainly sunny skies. Spring like weather will spill over into the weekend. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures with highs on Saturday topping out in the upper 40s with even warmer hours ahead on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

Monday we start off the work week with rain showers and highs in the 50s. Scattered showers are likely during Tuesday. Temperatures will fall throughout the week as highs bottom out Thursday in the upper 30s with a few flurries.