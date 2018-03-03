Fire officials investigate fuel spill at west side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews were on the scene Saturday morning after gas leaked at a gas station.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Family Express Gas Station in the 7000 block of West Washington Street when about 1500 gallons of gas leaked from an underground storage tank.

Officials said there was an obvious presence of gasoline in nearby sewers and a odor of gasoline had spread one block from the station.

There ha snot yet been any word on what may have caused the leak.

Reps from the Department of Public Works and Marion County Health worked the scene to find the source.

A vacuum truck later collected fuel from the storm sewer.