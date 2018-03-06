Indiana Going Blue collecting patches for fallen Deputy Pickett’s family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local nonprofit organization is asking people all across the country to help create something special for the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Pickett was shot in the line of duty in Boone County on Friday. He did not survive his injuries.

People have been working to make sure Pickett’s family knows how many people are thinking about them.

A large memorial set up outside of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues to grow each day. The flowers, stuffed animals, notes and photos will not be there forever though, so the group, Indiana Going Blue, is working to create something the family can hold on to for years to come. They are collecting patches from first responders all across the country.

“We will collect these for a couple of months and then we will give it to ladies who make quilts so the family has something material to hold on to,” said Angi Cheeseman, president of Indiana Going Blue.

It’s a project the group has done before. They created their first quilt after Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz was killed in the line of duty in 2016. More than 700 patches were sent in for his quilt.

“I think they can pull them out later on and know how many different people it took because one person is not responsible for doing any of this. It takes a lot of different people,” Cheeseman said.

The group did the same thing for the family of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan, who was shot during a traffic stop July 27 in the Marion County enclave of Homecroft. They just presented the quilt to that family in January, and Cheeseman said she can’t believe they’re already making another one.

The Southport police chief was the first to bring patches for Deputy Pickett’s family.

Cheeseman said the goal is to eventually have enough patches to create a quilt for the widow, mother and each child of the fallen officer.

“I hope that it gives them a little bit of comfort knowing that so many people are thinking of them,” Cheeseman said.

For more information on the project or to find out where to send the patches, visit Indiana Going Blue’s Facebook Page.