Noblesville HS student creates tribute to school shooting victims

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — While students across the country plan to walk out of high schools to protest school shootings, a Noblesville High School student is using a 55-foot scroll and a marker to make her voice heard.

Junior Delaney Ansler is compiling a list of more than 580 names–dating back to the 19th century–of people who died in school shootings in the United States. Pending a final review from the principal, school leaders plan to hang the finished banner in the hallway Wednesday. On that same day, school leaders will allow students to walk out for 17 minutes.

“Every foot that you pass, I want you to be able to think that this is another bunch of people that just died and they’re not here anymore,” Ansler said.

Ansler is including ages, locations and, when she can find them, pictures of the victims. She also plans to walk out with her classmates.

Ansler spent hours researching and compiling the list and she’s not done yet.

“I got to the Texas Tower shooting, that’s when I stated crying while working on the project,” she said. “I don’t want to have to record like 13 names in a row.”

The list includes teachers and faculty members from schools across the country. Ansler said she’s noticed more young victims appearing on her list as she gets closer to 2018.

“We need to get it to stop because I don’t want that poster to get any longer,” Ansler said.