Police officer turns the tables on IRS scammer in viral video

MIDLAND, Texas (WCMH) – A Texas police officer is the star of a viral video in which he exposes a scammer posing as an IRS agent.

The Midland, Texas Police Department posted the video on Facebook nearly two weeks ago. Since then, it has been shared more than 229,000 times and more than seven million views.

It’s IRS scam call season and nobody is immune, including Officer Stief. He was on the phone for over 30 minutes with six different “IRS” representatives. He just wanted to know how to not get arrested!

In the video, a man pretends to be from the ‘IRS Department’ and that a lawsuit has been filed against the officer.

“Okay, so are the police looking for me right now? Should I be worried about that?” the officer asks the scammer.

The scammer tells the officer he needs to rush down to an Apple store and buy an Apple Card worth the amount of the outstanding tax bill.

The department hopes their video will serve as an example to expose the scammers.

Don’t forget, this is a very real scam that many people fall victim to. The IRS says they will ALWAYS contact you by mail first before calling you. And they will NEVER ask you to pay using a debit card, wire transfer, or cashier’s check… or Apple gift cards.

The video is very similar to a video recorded by a Wisconsin police department in 2017.