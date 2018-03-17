Ice for some Saturday, better looking Sunday in the works

A wet and for some, icy start to the weekend. Sun and warmer temperatures return heading into Sunday.

Today:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for northern counties in central Indiana, with expiration times at 9:00 am in the west, and 12:00 pm in the east. Watch for light icing through mid to late morning for area north of Indianapolis, which could make a few roads slippery, especially some sidewalks and driveways.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures should warm to above freezing levels by mid/late morning. Precipitation continues, but should fall as rain through the remainder of the day. Rain chances will exit the area by mid evening.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Scattered showers come to an end by mid evening. Clouds slowly move out by the early overnight, making for a colder start Sunday morning. Lows fall to the upper 20s.

Sunday:

Much better day on tap across central Indiana. Lots of sunshine, and despite the colder start, we should end with slightly above average temperatures as we close out the weekend. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Monday:

Should be a quiet start to the morning. Another storm complex arrives, which will bring rain to the area by the afternoon. Cold enough temperatures by the evening to see rain changing over to snow across the area. That should wrap up by the early overnight hours Monday night/Tuesday morning.

8 Day Forecast:

With the exception of Sunday and Monday, the pattern overall is cool for this time of year – in fact, by midweek, we may have a tough time getting out of the 30s across the area. Should be dry for most of the work week, with another chance for rain arriving next weekend.