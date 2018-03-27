Stormy Daniels ‘coming soon’ to Indiana strip club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Porn star Stormy Daniels, embroiled in a sex scandal with President Donald Trump, will apparently appear at a Fort Wayne strip club soon.

The digital marquee in front of Club 44 at 4030 Coldwater Road on Monday displayed “STORMY DANIELS COMING SOON to Club 44.” The club’s website also features an ad that says “coming soon,” with a picture of Daniels laid over an image of a non-disclosure agreement.

No date for Daniels’ appearance was announced.

The adult film actress is currently on a nationwide tour with appearances at various exotic dance clubs.

Daniels has alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump before he became president, and sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement under which she was paid $130,000 not to give details of her encounters with Trump. She told her story in a highly anticipated interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

Trump has denied the claims made by Daniels.

24-Hour News 8’s sister station NewsChannel 15 has reached out to Club 44 management and Daniels’ publicist for information, but our calls have not been returned.