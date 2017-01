INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of North Lasalle Street just after 11 p.m.

Police said the 39-year-old man was sitting in a truck in a driveway when he was shot in the head.

He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

