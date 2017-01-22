Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it’s not clear if Ventura was driving.

We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZ pic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving his a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...