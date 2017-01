INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Pacers Paul George has been named an All-Star Thursday evening.

George was selected as a reserve to the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

This is George’s fourth selection to the annual game showcasing the NBA’s best players.

Only Jermaine O’Neal and Reggie Miller are the only Pacers to have more All-Star game appearances.

The 2017 All-Star game is set for Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Paul George has been named an Eastern Conference reserve for the #NBAAllStar Game! Congrats, @Yg_Trece! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pCZBf1t9YA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2017

