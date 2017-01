FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was seriously hurt in a crash in Fort Wayne early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Werling Drive and Marcy Lane around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that left the road at the intersection. The car ran over the street sign, bounced off of a house, knocked down a utility pole and then hit a tree head-on.

The driver was later upgraded to good condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...