INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Nerd Panel is back with an all new episode.

This week, on Nerd Panel, firefighter Tim joins Joe, Joy and Jeff to discuss their favorite CW shows and, of course, they play with (fake) swords!

For more on the newest episode of Nerd Panel, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...