Police identify suspect in police chase, five-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department has identified a suspect arrested in connection with a police chase that ended in a crash over the weekend.

Phil White, 45, of Indianapolis, faces preliminary charges of auto theft, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Police say the car White used to lead the chase — a Chevy Tahoe stolen Sunday morning around 10 a.m. — had been left running while the owner was inside a convenience store in the 200 block of West 38th Street. Police attempted to stop the stolen car near Interstate 465 and Pendleton Pike. That’s where the chase began, culminating in a five-car crash at 10th Street and Post Road.

Out of the 10 people injured in Sunday’s crash, two are listed in stable but good condition, while one remains in stable but critical condition.

White has a criminal record with prior felony convictions that include auto theft and receiving stolen auto parts, burglary and battery.

A formal charging decision in the case will be made by the Marion County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...