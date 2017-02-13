Celebrity dancers competing in fundraiser at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Professional dancers are heading to Riley Hospital for Children for a special fundraiser Monday.

Eight celebrity dancers will join a professional partner for the “Riley Children’s Choice Award.”

The dancers will compete to raise money for pediatric research and Child Life. The patients at the hospital will then pick the winners.

The winner will be announced at the “Reason to Dance, Reason for Hope Gala” on March 11 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Monday’s dances start at 6:45 p.m.

The schedule for Monday:

6:30 p.m. – Group photo (celebrity dancers and their professional dance partners)

6:35 p.m. – Riley family speaks

6:45 p.m. – Dance routines performed

7:30 p.m. – Rehearsal and performance of group dance number

7:55 p.m. – Wrap-up and champagne toast

