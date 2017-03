WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The countdown to the month of May is on.

Indianapolis 500 star Ed Carpenter milked cows Wednesday as part of this year’s Victory Campaign.

Carpenter and the official Indy 500 “milk man,” Joe Kelsay,” milked cows at Kelsay Farms.

It all leads up to the Rev event on May 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The gala benefits Indiana University Health programs.

