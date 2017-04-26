More than 40 arrested in southern Indiana drug probe

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in southern Indiana say more than 40 people are facing drug-related felony charges as part of a months-long investigation.

Jeffersonville Police Department Sgt. Isaac Parker said Wednesday that officers made 22 arrests in the previous 48 hours, bringing to 41 the number of people who have been incarcerated in Clark and Floyd counties since the operation began last fall.

Police are looking for another 11 people identified in the operation that targeted independent, street-level methamphetamine and heroin traffickers.

The New Albany Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI assisted in the operation.

