Students putting together a performance to benefit family of classmate killed in crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Students at Greenfield High School are putting together a performance to held the family of a classmate killed in a crash.

Sarah Overby died in a car crash earlier this week. The 17-year-old was a backseat passenger in the car that crashed in an utility pole.

The school held a memorial for her after learning about her death. And now Overyby’s classmates in the school’s theater department are putting together a benefit performance of the musical Pippin.

The goal is to help raise money for funeral expenses.

