INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Justice Robert Rucker will officially retire Thursday.

Rucker’s retirement comes after more than 17 years as a justice on the Indiana Supreme Court.

The ceremony will be held at 12:30 Monday afternoon, which will be streamlined online.

Governor Eric Holcomb currently has three finalists in mind to replace the retiring Rucker.

There is now word on yet on when Holcomb is expected to make a final decision.

To watch the retirement ceremony, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...