19-year-old arrested after sexual assaults at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested following a string of reported sexual assaults at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
IUPUI said that 19-year-old Brandon Geovanny Aleman Quijado turned himself into the Fishers Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. The IU Police Department had tried to serve several warrants on him at his residence earlier that day.
He faces multiple charges in the case:
- Two counts of sexual battery – level 6 felonies
- Attempted sexual battery – level 6 felony
- Two counts of public nudity – class A misdemeanor
- Two counts of public indecency – class A misdemeanor
He is not a student or staff member at the university.