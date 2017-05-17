Neighborhood praises police after west-side drug raids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in a west-side neighborhood are praising police after they raided three homes and arrested multiple people.

Authorities with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Marion County Sheriff’s departments and the FBI found guns and drugs in the raids on Wednesday morning.

Police walked two men in handcuffs from a home near 18th Street and Riverside Drive. Two other people were taken into custody near 25th Street and Burton Avenue. The people arrested have not yet been identified.

West-side resident Kree Hall said she saw the flashing lights and bulletproof vests while she drove her kids to school.

“Luckily my boy didn’t ask what was going on because I was trying to drive past as quickly as possible,” Hall said.

IMPD reported it had been called to the home once since February and the Indianapolis Fire Department had been called there once as well.

Hall, who lives a block down the street, said she often sees suspicious people moving in and out.

John Williams, who’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, said he’s never seen a drug deal near his home.

“I had no idea something was going on like that in this neighborhood,” Williams said. “I’m very surprised to hear that.”

Police won’t say how many or what kind of guns or drugs they found.