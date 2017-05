Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Where there’s fire, there’s a grill…. in this case, Weber Grill! Executive Chef Matt Kovacinski grills us up some steaks, meatloaf, veggie kabobs and more, while we learn about Grill Packs for the race track and grilling classes for dear ole’ dad this Father’s Day!

To learn more, visit www.webergrillrestaurant.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter!