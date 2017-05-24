Tamika Catchings talks about new role, tea cafe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana Fever player Tamika Catchings said Wednesday it’s an honor to analyze the games from the sidelines.

In April, she became the WNBA team’s director of player programs and franchise development.

She discussed her new role Wednesday on 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak. She also talked about Tea’s Me Cafe Indy, 140 E. 22nd St., which she took over in February.

The Fever (1-4) at 7 p.m.Wednesday play the Los Angeles Sparks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game will air on MyIndyTV-23.