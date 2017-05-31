Some to receive refunds for unauthorized Amazon purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If your kids bought unauthorized purchases on Amazon, you may be able to get your money back. The Federal Trade Commission announced more than $70 million in refunds Tuesday.

Those who qualify for a refund should have received an email notifying them of refund eligibility.

In 2016, a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without parents’ permission. According to the FTC, more than $70 million in charges may be eligible for refunds on in-app purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016.

In 2014, Apple and Google refunded customers whose children made purchases from their mobile app stores and the companies were forced to be more explicit about in-app purchases.

News of Amazon’s pending refunds doesn’t seem to be slowing the e-commerce giant. Its stock hit a new milestone yesterday topping out at $1,000 for the first time. That price puts Amazon’s market value at about $478 billion, double that of rival Wal-Mart and more than 15 times the size of Target. Only four other U.S.-listed companies have shares that trade above $1,000.

To find out if you qualify for a refund and did not receive an email click here.