Junior League of Indianapolis honors Christina Hale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The former state lawmaker who leads a nonprofit developing the next leaders was honored Tuesday night as the Junior League of Indianapolis’ Woman of the Year.

Christina Hale received the honor as part of the Junior League’s 95th anniversary celebration. She is CEO of Leadership Indianapolis, a nonprofit. She is a former two-term state representative, where she worked across the aisle to proactively pass legislation to better drive public policy in prevention of and support for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

She also is a co-founder of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault, the nonprofit to which she will direct her $5,000 award.

“Christina Hale’s outspoken advocacy on issues facing women and girls has had a lasting impact on families in our state,” said Michelle Study-Campbell, president of the Junior League, in a news release.

Hale also serves on the boards of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials, Indiana Humanities, Indiana Commission on Latino Affairs, Domestic Violence Network, Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault, Heartland Film, and Film Indy. She also is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Indianapolis-Downtown.

Congratulations Christina – we are so grateful for your work in our community Her award donation… https://t.co/Nzd9ZKBAVU — JLIndianapolis (@JLIndianapolis) June 7, 2017