Chris Holtmann introduced as OSU head coach

COLUMBUS (WISH) — Chris Holtmann is set to be introduced as the new head coach of Ohio State University’s men’s basketball team.

Holtmann formerly coached at Butler University from 2014-2017.

The announcement was made June 9 that Holtmann was leaving the Bulldogs for Ohio State on an eight year deal that will pay him $3 million a season. .

Holtmann took the time to thank Butler’s faculty, fans, athletes and staff for their support during his time with the team.

He accumulated a 70-31 record in three seasons while he coached at Butler.