Chris Holtmann introduced as OSU head coach

Butler head coach Chris Holtmann directs his players from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. Butler won 88-79. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WISH) — Chris Holtmann is set to be introduced as the new head coach of Ohio State University’s men’s basketball team.

Holtmann formerly coached at Butler University from 2014-2017.

The announcement was made June 9 that Holtmann was leaving the Bulldogs for Ohio State on an eight year deal that will pay him $3 million a season. .

Holtmann took the time to thank Butler’s faculty, fans, athletes and staff for their support during his time with the team.

He accumulated a 70-31 record in three seasons while he coached at Butler.

