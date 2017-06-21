Portable healthy snacks and mini meals for summer trips

During travel, you may undergo dehydration and changes in sleep schedules and regular eating patterns, which can throw off your digestion. So be sure to keep your snacks on point to look and feel your best.

Michelle Dudash, Registered Dietitian and Author, “Clean Eating for Busy Families,” shows us how!

Bring protein snacks to stay satisfied

Instead of the constant flow of summertime snack chips:

Eat protein at every snack to keep you satisfied and take the edge off until your next meal. These are the three protein snacks I always put in my travel snack pack:

Nuts like pistachios. I work with Wonderful Pistachios and I love their 100-calorie snack packs that are perfect for on-the-go snacking.

– Available in roasted & salted, salt & pepper, and sweet chili varieties.

– 30 pistachios offer about 100 calories along with fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, making it nutritious and satisfying.

– One of the lowest-fat, lowest-calorie snack nuts.

Tuna pouches: bring a disposable spoon or fork. These also have salt and potassium to help replenish electrolytes during flying.

Nut butter or with seeded 100% whole-grain crackers

Stay hydrated to keep digestion on track and energy levels up

– Water, water water. On planes, in the car.

– Remember that for every alcholic drink you have, it’s a good idea to rotate with a non-alcoholic drink.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice (8 oz bottle) is a good source of potassium, an important electrolyte for healthy muscles. Contains as much as a medium banana.

– It is made by pressing the entire pomegranate, so that the juice gets polyphenol antioxidants from the skin and pith as well as the fruit. That means there’s antioxidant goodness in every bottle.

– No artificial colors, flavors, ingredients; No added sugars; Each 8 oz bottle is the juice of two whole pomegranates – that’s it.

– You can also mix POM with sparkling water or freshly brewed iced tea for a refreshing, light drink.

– On flights, consider getting a hot tea instead of that diet soda, or even bring your own herbal tea bags if you want to do without the caffeine.

Bring breakfast with you

All you need is hot water! Bring oatmeal cups with you. Stir in almond butter or shelled pistachios for added protein and good fats, which equal staying power. Buy oatmeal cups that already contain dried fruit.

Bring dried fruit with you, like no-added-sugar raisins, dried apricots, prunes, and dates. These are high in fiber and also have potassium. Helps keep your digestion on track, needed because dehydration due to travel, as well as change in sleep schedules and your regular eating patterns can throw off your digestion.

Portable whole fruits: Small apples, cherries, grapes. Also scout out a local farmers market.

Bonus tip for chocoholics: Bring a bar of dark chocolate with you, so you’re not tempted by oversized desserts. Get one with nuts in it for added texture, taste and nutrition and less sugar.

You know you have dark chocolate waiting for you to satisfy your craving, saving you big time on calories, sugar and saturated fat if you only have a square or two.

