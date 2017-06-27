ISP investigating fatal I-65 crash near Columbus

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead on I-65 near Columbus.

According to ISP, the fatal accident happened on I-65 southbound just north of exit 50 around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a semi and an INDOT vehicle and occurred when the semi clipped the empty INDOT vehicle.

The area is expected to be closed between five and six hours for cleanup.

Southbound traffic in the area is being rerouted at exit 64.

