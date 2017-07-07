Mom sentenced after son, 3, killed his 5-year-old sister

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in the head on New Year’s Eve has been sentenced.

Friday morning Asia Turentine was sentenced to one year of probation, along with court-ordered parenting and grief classes.

Turentine was 23 years old when charged in January with a count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a count of neglect of a dependent. On May 30, she agreed to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a felony punishable by three to 16 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, on Dec. 31, 2016, around 2:03 p.m., officers were sent to the 4006 block of Newburgh Drive on reports of a 5-year-old shot. When officers arrived, they found D-Asia Turentine shot in the head in the master bedroom.

When detectives interviewed Turentine, she said she came home from her mother’s house with her children. She said when she got home she threw her purse and jacket onto her bed in her bedroom, put her kids down for a nap, and then went to sleep on the couch in the living room around noon that day.

Court documents show Turentine’s 3-year-old son, grabbed the gun from her purse while she was sleeping and shot his sister in the head.

Turentine told investigators she woke up to the gunshot and her daughter screaming. She said she did not know there was a bullet in the chamber.