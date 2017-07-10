Construction advances on Sports Experience at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8 got an early look at the new Sports Legends Experience at The Children’s Museum.

It won’t open until next spring, but construction is moving right along.

Crews worked on the foundation for the indoor portion of the project.

When it’s all said and done, the 7.5-acre indoor and outdoor facility will feature exhibits dedicated to hands-on experiences.

The goal of the project is to get parents and kids active together.

“So a lot of times when parents have their kids in Little League and Pop Warner football, you have to sit on the side lines. You’re not allowed to coach; you’re not allowed to play with them. You just have to watch. This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to actually get in the game, have fun and let the kids show off,” said Kimberly Harms, with the Children’s Museum.

The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience will officially open on March 17, 2018.